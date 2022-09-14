Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Expands By 2,166.7%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 2,166.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance

COSCO SHIPPING stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.99. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

COSCO SHIPPING Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.6021 per share. This represents a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

