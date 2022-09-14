Short Interest in Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Declines By 99.9%

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the August 15th total of 356,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Defense Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Defense Metals stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Defense Metals has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19.

Get Defense Metals alerts:

Defense Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Defense Metals Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of six mining claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.