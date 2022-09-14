Short Interest in Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Rises By 2,500.0%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HKMPY opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $69.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.79.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

