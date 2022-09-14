Short Interest in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Drops By 32.1%

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the August 15th total of 146,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Northern Trust stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NTRSO stock opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. Northern Trust has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $27.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.94.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

About Northern Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

