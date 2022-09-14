Short Interest in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) Drops By 69.0%

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 248,200 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the August 15th total of 800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 488,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Pasithea Therapeutics Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of Pasithea Therapeutics stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Pasithea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13.
In related news, major shareholder Eric Shahinian purchased 155,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $188,485.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,611,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,708.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Avi Geller purchased 54,644 shares of Pasithea Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $71,037.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 54,644 shares in the company, valued at $71,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eric Shahinian purchased 155,773 shares of Pasithea Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $188,485.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,611,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,708.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 215,417 shares of company stock worth $265,373. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. It also intends to operate anti-depression clinics and provide business support services using trained pharmacists to administer intravenous infusions of ketamine.
