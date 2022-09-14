Short Interest in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Decreases By 31.6%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the August 15th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of PHIO opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.49. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.42.
Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on targeting tumor and immune cells by regulating genes of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 that activates immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells by reducing the expression of the checkpoint protein PD-1 for immunotherapy in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-894 that silences the epigenetic protein BRD4, which is an intracellular regulator of gene expression for use in ACT; and PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for use in ACT.
