Short Interest in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Decreases By 31.6%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the August 15th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of PHIO opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.49. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.42.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 465.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 193,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on targeting tumor and immune cells by regulating genes of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 that activates immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells by reducing the expression of the checkpoint protein PD-1 for immunotherapy in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-894 that silences the epigenetic protein BRD4, which is an intracellular regulator of gene expression for use in ACT; and PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for use in ACT.

