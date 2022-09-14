Short Interest in Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Declines By 31.8%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,000 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the August 15th total of 299,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,020.0 days.

Sampo Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAXPF opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.73. Sampo Oyj has a 52-week low of $40.75 and a 52-week high of $53.50.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

