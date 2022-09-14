Short Interest in Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Declines By 31.8%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,000 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the August 15th total of 299,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,020.0 days.
Sampo Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SAXPF opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.73. Sampo Oyj has a 52-week low of $40.75 and a 52-week high of $53.50.
