Short Interest in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Drops By 32.2%

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the August 15th total of 138,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 391,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Greenridge Global dropped their price objective on Staffing 360 Solutions from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.
Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of Staffing 360 Solutions stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $22.20.
Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors; and recruits candidates for permanent placement. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF)
