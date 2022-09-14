Short Interest in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Drops By 32.2%

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the August 15th total of 138,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 391,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Greenridge Global dropped their price objective on Staffing 360 Solutions from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Staffing 360 Solutions stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $22.20.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions ( NASDAQ:STAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.89 million during the quarter. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors; and recruits candidates for permanent placement. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.