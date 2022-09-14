Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Declines By 32.7%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the August 15th total of 221,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,488.0 days.

Taisei Stock Performance

Shares of TISCF stock opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. Taisei has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.86.

Taisei Company Profile

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and warehouses in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food products, and logistics.

