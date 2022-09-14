Short Interest in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Rises By 107.7%

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 107.7% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Stock Performance
SRV stock opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.55.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund
Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.