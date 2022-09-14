Short Interest in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Rises By 107.7%

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 107.7% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Stock Performance

SRV stock opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.55.

Get The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRV. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 15.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 15,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.