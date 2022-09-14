Short Interest in UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Increases By 3,000.0%

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 3,000.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UCBJY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of UCB from €95.00 ($96.94) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of UCB from €111.00 ($113.27) to €106.00 ($108.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of UCB from €95.00 ($96.94) to €87.00 ($88.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of UCB from €122.00 ($124.49) to €120.00 ($122.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Get UCB alerts:

UCB Stock Performance

UCB stock opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. UCB has a 1-year low of $34.06 and a 1-year high of $63.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.05.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.