Short Interest in Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Drops By 36.9%

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the August 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,847,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Univec Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNVC opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Univec has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

Get Univec alerts:

Univec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Univec, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, licenses, and markets medical products in the United States and internationally. It primarily provides auto-disable and safety syringes. The company offers 1 cc AD-syringe for aspirating and non-aspirating applications, which are used for dispensing dosages of allergy, immunization, and insulin medicines.

Receive News & Ratings for Univec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.