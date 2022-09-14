Short Interest in Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Drops By 36.9%

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the August 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,847,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Univec Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:UNVC opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Univec has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.
Univec Company Profile
