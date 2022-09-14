Short Interest in Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VICP) Drops By 50.0%

Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VICP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Vicapsys Life Sciences Price Performance

OTCMKTS VICP opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Vicapsys Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34.

Get Vicapsys Life Sciences alerts:

Vicapsys Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of VICAPSYN proprietary product. Its product is applied to transplantation therapies and related stem-cell applications in the transplantation field. The company is also developing VYBRIN, a product based on CXCL12 for prevention of post-surgical adhesions in abdominal surgery, coating of implantable medical devices and other implants to eliminate fibrosis, and wound healing with a focus on diabetic ulcers.

Receive News & Ratings for Vicapsys Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicapsys Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.