Short Interest in Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VICP) Drops By 50.0%

Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VICP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Vicapsys Life Sciences Price Performance
OTCMKTS VICP opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Vicapsys Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34.
Vicapsys Life Sciences Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vicapsys Life Sciences (VICP)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Vicapsys Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicapsys Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.