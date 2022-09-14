Shyft Network Hits One Day Volume of $94,835.00 (SHFT)

Shyft Network (SHFT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Shyft Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shyft Network has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. Shyft Network has a market capitalization of $9.77 million and approximately $94,835.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shyft Network alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 133% against the dollar and now trades at $232.49 or 0.01149939 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00820399 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020727 BTC.

About Shyft Network

Shyft Network’s launch date was March 26th, 2021. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,470,629 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork. Shyft Network’s official website is shyft.network.

Buying and Selling Shyft Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shyft Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shyft Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shyft Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shyft Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shyft Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.