Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Receives $27.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Wireless

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Stock Performance

SWIR opened at $30.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $30.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.59.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.22. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

