Signature Chain Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.00 (SIGN)

Signature Chain (SIGN) traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 14th. Signature Chain has a total market capitalization of $196,446.68 and $3.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar. One Signature Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,032.23 or 0.99997703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,033.67 or 1.00004873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00124373 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00058483 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.08 or 0.00404721 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Signature Chain (CRYPTO:SIGN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

