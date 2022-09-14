Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Receives $27.36 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.36.

Several research analysts recently commented on SGFY shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Signify Health to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Signify Health to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research cut Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut Signify Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Signify Health from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signify Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 115.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Signify Health by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 86,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 41,534 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Signify Health by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 60,583 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Signify Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Signify Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signify Health Price Performance

SGFY stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. Signify Health has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Signify Health will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

