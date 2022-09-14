Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $349.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 333 to CHF 277 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 320 to CHF 310 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 414 to CHF 384 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 325 to CHF 370 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Sika alerts:

Sika Stock Performance

Shares of SXYAY opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average is $27.12. Sika has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $41.94.

About Sika

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.