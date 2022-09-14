Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Holdings Boosted by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,648 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,496,316 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,946,000 after acquiring an additional 67,956 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 8.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 788,897 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $52,713,000 after acquiring an additional 58,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $42,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 16.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 608,035 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $40,629,000 after buying an additional 86,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 597,607 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after buying an additional 160,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $71.88 on Wednesday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $98.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 30.80%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

