Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Trading Down 17.6%

Silver Range Resources Ltd. (CVE:SNG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 17.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 314,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,009% from the average daily volume of 28,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Silver Range Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$6.22 million and a P/E ratio of 1.75.

About Silver Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 46 mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.