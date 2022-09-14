SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Given New C$15.20 Price Target at Pi Financial

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Pi Financial from C$16.40 to C$15.20 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Pi Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 98.17% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cormark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Down 3.9 %

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at C$7.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 768.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.37. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.21, a current ratio of 14.61 and a quick ratio of 12.69.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals ( TSE:SIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.11. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals will post 1.0800001 earnings per share for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

