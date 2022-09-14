Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,302,657,000 after purchasing an additional 276,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after buying an additional 207,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.06.

Boeing Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of BA opened at $147.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.01. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.