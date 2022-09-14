Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $787,000 Stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,277 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned about 0.18% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHYD. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 8,445.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 944,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,974,000 after buying an additional 933,653 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 234,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 150,613 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,364,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 544,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,655,000 after purchasing an additional 57,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 88,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 50,706 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SHYD stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86.

