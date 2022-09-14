Simplicity Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,682 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.2% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average is $43.29. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

