Simplicity Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,433 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 2.4% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Planning Directions Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 25,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 49.7% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 373.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 156,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after acquiring an additional 123,137 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $396,000.

Shares of SCHP opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.99.

