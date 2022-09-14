Simplicity Wealth LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSJN. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 447,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,310,000 after acquiring an additional 25,123 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 192,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 80,560 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $374,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BSJN stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.78.

