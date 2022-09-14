Simplicity Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,096 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 2.2% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $55.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.49. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $50.55 and a 1-year high of $68.08.

