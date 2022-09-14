SingularityNET Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.63 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $54.11 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 22.8% against the dollar. One SingularityNET coin can now be bought for about $0.0499 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004937 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,268.61 or 0.99997718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,281.85 or 1.00063056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00060958 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012395 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00065733 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,190,702,676 coins and its circulating supply is 1,084,090,955 coins. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a full-stack AI solution powered by a decentralized protocol platform allowing AIs to cooperate and coordinate at scale, aiming to removing one of the major limiting factors to AI growth today — the lack of interoperability — which severely restricts the ability to leverage the strengths and capabilities of individual AIs.SingularityNET aims to enable anyone to take advantage of a global network of AI algorithms, services, and agent. Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram The official SingularityNET ticker is “AGIX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “AGI” will remain as the internal name for CryptoCompare.com temporarily. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.