Siren (SI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $13,094.00

Siren (SI) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, Siren has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One Siren coin can currently be purchased for $0.0669 or 0.00000357 BTC on major exchanges. Siren has a market cap of $1.50 million and $13,094.00 worth of Siren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Siren Coin Profile

Siren was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Siren’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,446,120 coins. Siren’s official Twitter account is @sirenprotocol. The official website for Siren is sirenmarkets.com.

Buying and Selling Siren

According to CryptoCompare, “SIREN is a distributed protocol for creating, trading, and redeeming fully-collateralized options contracts for any ERC-20 token on Ethereum. Siren uses a fully-collateralized approach to writing options that don’t require any oracles to function. A single MarketsRegistry contract creates and coordinates individual markets. Once a Market contract is created anyone can interact with it in a permissionless manner. The solvency of a position is ensured at all times by the collateral locked in the smart contract.”

