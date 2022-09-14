SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Purchased by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,631,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5,335.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $1,316,225.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,810,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

SITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.67.

Shares of SITE opened at $117.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.77 and a 12 month high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Read More

