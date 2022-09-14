Six Flags Entertainment Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report released on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.92. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Six Flags Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

SIX has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.91.

SIX opened at $22.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.38. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $47.24.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.83%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

In other news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.41 per share, for a total transaction of $6,102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 1,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,119,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.3% in the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 100,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

