Skycoin (SKY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $311.00

Skycoin (SKY) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 14th. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and $311.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0973 or 0.00000481 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | KakaoTalk | Reddit | Medium “

