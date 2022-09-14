SmartCash 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7,886.00 (SMART)

SmartCash (SMART) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $747,481.91 and approximately $7,886.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,230.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,595.59 or 0.07887099 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00182785 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00023874 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.42 or 0.00298676 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.18 or 0.00742334 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.70 or 0.00586730 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001004 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SmartCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth-focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects but also the growth & development of SmartCash.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.