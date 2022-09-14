SmartMesh One Day Trading Volume Tops $29,924.00 (SMT)

SmartMesh (SMT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 14th. SmartMesh has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $29,924.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartMesh coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SmartMesh has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SmartMesh alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004907 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,365.54 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00056407 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012334 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00065157 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005400 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004909 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00075247 BTC.

SmartMesh Coin Profile

SmartMesh is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartMesh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartMesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartMesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.