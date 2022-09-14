SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Receives 6.92 Average PT from Brokerages

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 6.92.

SMRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on SmartRent in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on SmartRent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Colliers Securities decreased their price objective on SmartRent to $6.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Imperial Capital began coverage on SmartRent in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SmartRent from $4.90 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at SmartRent

In other SmartRent news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 229,000 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.49, for a total transaction of 1,028,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,492,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately 96,501,994.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SmartRent news, Director Robert T. Best bought 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 3.65 per share, for a total transaction of 306,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,905,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 17,904,060.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 229,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.49, for a total value of 1,028,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,492,649 shares in the company, valued at 96,501,994.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,480,727 shares of company stock worth $7,301,428. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartRent

SmartRent Trading Down 2.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in SmartRent in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SmartRent by 1,907.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SmartRent by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,046,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after buying an additional 1,142,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in SmartRent in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMRT opened at 3.02 on Friday. SmartRent has a 12 month low of 2.65 and a 12 month high of 14.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of 4.89. The firm has a market cap of $597.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.74.

About SmartRent

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Articles

