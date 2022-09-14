Smartshare (SSP) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last week, Smartshare has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Smartshare has a market cap of $88,172.61 and $99.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000187 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Smartshare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

