SmileyCoin (SMLY) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. In the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmileyCoin has a total market capitalization of $257,867.01 and approximately $85.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00023874 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.42 or 0.00298676 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001243 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 70.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002451 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00023837 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SMLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info.

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

