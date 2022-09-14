Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 37,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 906,851 shares.The stock last traded at $26.17 and had previously closed at $26.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNN. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,190 ($14.38) to GBX 1,116 ($13.48) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,630 ($19.70) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,396.00.

Smith & Nephew Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average of $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Smith & Nephew Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Smith & Nephew

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 35.4% in the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 24,788 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

