Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Market Cap Hits $160.23 Million

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $160.23 million and $17.47 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 43,331,947,159 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

