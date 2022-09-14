Smoothy (SMTY) Price Hits $0.0128 on Major Exchanges

Smoothy (SMTY) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $65,398.88 and $297,779.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s genesis date was April 27th, 2021. Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. The official website for Smoothy is smoothy.finance/#/swap. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap.

Smoothy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smoothy.finance is a novel single pool liquidity protocol specialized in same backed assets with low-cost zero-slippage swapping and maximize interest earning.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars.

