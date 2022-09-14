Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Snap One from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Snap One from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Snap One from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap One

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap One by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap One by 13.7% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 537,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 64,823 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap One by 855.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the fourth quarter worth about $704,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Stock Down 8.4 %

Snap One stock opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. Snap One has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.54 million, a P/E ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 1.63.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Snap One had a positive return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $296.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap One will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

