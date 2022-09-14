SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,610,000 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the August 15th total of 28,720,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

SNDL Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNDL opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 9.03. The firm has a market cap of $434.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 4.11. SNDL has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07.

Get SNDL alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SNDL shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded SNDL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Rowe upgraded SNDL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded SNDL from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on SNDL to $3.56 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SNDL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Institutional Trading of SNDL

SNDL Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in SNDL by 39.7% in the second quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SNDL in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in SNDL in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SNDL by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in SNDL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SNDL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNDL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.