Snowball (SNOB) Price Reaches $0.0291 on Exchanges

Snowball (SNOB) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Snowball has a market capitalization of $150,504.90 and $131.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Snowball has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 247.3% against the dollar and now trades at $341.17 or 0.01715251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.99 or 0.00834497 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021066 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,743,775 coins and its circulating supply is 5,165,008 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.

