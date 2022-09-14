SOBR Safe (OTCMKTS:SOBR) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.01. 197,807 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 127,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

SOBR Safe Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOBR Safe

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SOBR Safe stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.33% of SOBR Safe at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About SOBR Safe

SOBR Safe, Inc develops a non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification systems. It engages in the development of SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band; and SOBRSafe software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification.

