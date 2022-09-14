Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.90

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €22.90 ($23.37) and traded as high as €24.52 ($25.02). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €24.32 ($24.81), with a volume of 4,373,013 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLE. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

