SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Wedbush increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for SoFi Technologies in a research report issued on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.39 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.54.

SOFI stock opened at $5.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.53. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $54,601,196.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,216,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,882,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $54,601,196.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,216,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,882,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 53,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $298,753.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,567,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,904,088.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 25,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 621.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 569,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after acquiring an additional 490,547 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.