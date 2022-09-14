SolFarm Price Hits $10.69 on Exchanges (TULIP)

SolFarm (TULIP) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last week, SolFarm has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SolFarm has a market capitalization of $8.71 million and $497,729.00 worth of SolFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SolFarm coin can now be bought for approximately $10.69 or 0.00028684 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 261.6% against the dollar and now trades at $351.87 or 0.01735970 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002372 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00818074 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020675 BTC.
SolFarm Profile
SolFarm’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 815,206 coins. SolFarm’s official Twitter account is @Solfarmio.
