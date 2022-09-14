SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT) Shares Down 2%

Shares of SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT – Get Rating) dropped 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.52 and last traded at $28.52. Approximately 29,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 30,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.11.
SonicShares Global Shipping ETF Trading Down 2.0 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.34.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (BOAT)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for SonicShares Global Shipping ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SonicShares Global Shipping ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.