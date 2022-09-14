Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Equities researchers at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sono-Tek from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Sono-Tek Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOTK opened at $7.17 on Monday. Sono-Tek has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $112.78 million, a PE ratio of 71.71 and a beta of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek ( NASDAQ:SOTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

