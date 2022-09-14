SORA Validator Token Market Cap Hits $24,356.34 (VAL)

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One SORA Validator Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0597 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SORA Validator Token has a market capitalization of $24,356.34 and $5,236.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SORA Validator Token has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001534 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000962 BTC.

About SORA Validator Token

VAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,003 coins. The official message board for SORA Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor. SORA Validator Token’s official website is sora.org. SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SORA Validator Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. Telegram | BitcoinTalk | Discord “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SORA Validator Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SORA Validator Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SORA Validator Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

